Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's mayapuri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
A huge fire broke out in the factory in Mayapuri, Delhi. There was chaos in the surrounding areas due to the fire.

