trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671513
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Massive fire broke out in Kanpur Warehouse

|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Kanpur Godown Fire: A case of massive fire has come to light in a warehouse in Kanpur, UP. The warehouse has been gutted due to fire. Know what is the current situation in this report.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rouse Avenue Court sends Sanjay Singh for 5 days ED Remand
play icon3:37
Rouse Avenue Court sends Sanjay Singh for 5 days ED Remand
Know today's astrology from astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 6th october 2023
play icon6:9
Know today's astrology from astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 6th october 2023
Mumbai Building Catches fire, takes life of 6
play icon2:0
Mumbai Building Catches fire, takes life of 6
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin that due to the combination of which planets a house cannot be built?
play icon3:11
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin that due to the combination of which planets a house cannot be built?
Shubman Gill tests Dengue Posiive
play icon1:34
Shubman Gill tests Dengue Posiive

Trending Videos

Rouse Avenue Court sends Sanjay Singh for 5 days ED Remand
play icon3:37
Rouse Avenue Court sends Sanjay Singh for 5 days ED Remand
Know today's astrology from astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 6th october 2023
play icon6:9
Know today's astrology from astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 6th october 2023
Mumbai Building Catches fire, takes life of 6
play icon2:0
Mumbai Building Catches fire, takes life of 6
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin that due to the combination of which planets a house cannot be built?
play icon3:11
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin that due to the combination of which planets a house cannot be built?
Shubman Gill tests Dengue Posiive
play icon1:34
Shubman Gill tests Dengue Posiive
kanpur godown fire,godown catches fire,warehouse catches fire,warehouse catches fire in up,Kanpur fire,kanpur fire news,fire in kanpur,kanpur cotton godown fire,Kanpur,Fire,kanpur fire accident,kanpur cotton godown fire news,kanpur cotton godown fire update,fire in plastic godown in kanpur,fire in godown,fire breaks out in a godown in kanpur,cotton godown catches fire at kanpur,kanpur fire news today,Kanpur News,Godown fire,godown fire kanpur,Zee News,