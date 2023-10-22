trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678437
Massive fire broke out in the building due to gas cylinder explosion

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Delhi News: A massive fire broke out due to cylinder explosion in Ghanta Ghar area of ​​the capital Delhi. 16 people were seriously injured in the accident.
