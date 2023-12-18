trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700066
Massive Fire Incident in Lucknow's Phoenix Mall

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 08:32 AM IST
A case of massive fire has come to light in Phoenix Mall, Lucknow. The fire incident took place at Phoenix Mall in Krishnanagar late on Sunday evening. Several fire brigade vehicles are trying to extinguish the fire and at present the reason behind the fire has not been revealed.

