Massive Traffic Jam Near Himachal for Christmas and New Year celebration

Dec 25, 2023
From Christmas to New Year celebrations, the mountains are in full bloom, people are in a celebratory mood. Traffic jam has dampened the celebrations of people from Manali to Chennai. The question is also whether we ourselves are responsible for increasing the traffic jam in the name of traveling or having fun. People's celebration plans seem to be becoming a problem for them.

