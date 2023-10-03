trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670407
Massive tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after earthquake hits Nepal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Strong earthquake tremors have been felt in Delhi-NCR. People have come out of their homes and offices. People felt this when chandeliers and other things in their homes started shaking. The atmosphere remained full of panic for several minutes.
