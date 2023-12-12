trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697901
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Material of death found in the mosque? Major operation of Israeli army

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
The Israeli Army has claimed that weapons and training facilities have been found in a mosque in Gaza. When the Israeli army searched a mosque in northern Gaza, they found these suicide weapons.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know the importance of Margsheesh Amavasya from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:23
Know the importance of Margsheesh Amavasya from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:55
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Sanjay Raut article against PM Modi
Play Icon0:38
Sanjay Raut article against PM Modi
ED notice to CM Hemant Soren
Play Icon0:44
ED notice to CM Hemant Soren
Announcement of name of new Chief Minister in Rajasthan today
Play Icon1:34
Announcement of name of new Chief Minister in Rajasthan today

Trending Videos

Know the importance of Margsheesh Amavasya from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:23
Know the importance of Margsheesh Amavasya from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:55
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Sanjay Raut article against PM Modi
play icon0:38
Sanjay Raut article against PM Modi
ED notice to CM Hemant Soren
play icon0:44
ED notice to CM Hemant Soren
Announcement of name of new Chief Minister in Rajasthan today
play icon1:34
Announcement of name of new Chief Minister in Rajasthan today
Israel Hamas War,Hamas,hamas hostages,Israel Hamas,hamas israel,Israel,israel hamas deal,Hostage Deal,Hostages,Israeli Hostages,hostages hamas,israel hamas ceasefire,israel hamas update,israel hamas war gaza,israel hostage deal,israel hostages,Israel news,Israel war,israel hamas hostage deal,hamas israel war,hamas qatar israel hostage deal,50 hostages,Hamas attack,israel hostages deal,israel hamas hostages,hamas deal,hostages story,DNA,