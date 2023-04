videoDetails

Maulana Tauqeer targets CM Yogi Adityanath

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

Maulana Tauqeer Raza has attacked CM Yogi Adityanath for the murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf and has openly come out in support of the mafia. Maulana Tauqeer Raza said that the murder happened at the behest of the CM.