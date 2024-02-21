trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723468
'Max Muslim Votes, Still...': Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Akhilesh Yadav On Electoral Performance In UP

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi remarks, 'Akhilesh Yadav lost elections in 2014, 2017, 2019, and then 2022 against BJP.' He points out that despite winning the maximum number of Muslim votes in its history during the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, was unable to prevent the BJP's success in Uttar Pradesh.

