Mayawati to join I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Akhilesh hinted that Mayawati might join I.N.D.I.A. Allaince during meeting with MLAs. As per reports, Congress is in talks with BSP. SP has no problem with BSP coming into alliance. Akhilesh said that Mayawati is a senior leader, we respect her. Jayant's party SP will give 8 seats to RLD and Congress can also be given 10 seats.'

