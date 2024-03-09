NewsVideos
Mayawati's big statement on third front for Lok Sabha election

Sonam|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
BSP Chief Mayawati has announced to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone. BSP may release the list of its candidates on March 12. BSP has finalized the names of its candidates on many seats. BSP can release its first list of candidates on the birth anniversary of Kashiram. Mayawati has rejected all possibilities of a third front.

