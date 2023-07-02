trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629706
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mazaar, Temple Demolished In Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Delhi Bhajanpura Mandir Demolition: Metro line is being built on Wazirabad Road and the road is being widened, so a big action was taken on the temple and tomb today. Before demolishing the temple, the police officer folded his hands in front of God.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Mayawati came out in support of Uniform Civil Code
play icon1:35
Mayawati came out in support of Uniform Civil Code
Modi's guarantee of free treatment up to 5 lakhs
play icon2:3
Modi's guarantee of free treatment up to 5 lakhs
BJP's plan ready on 'Mission 2024'
play icon4:27
BJP's plan ready on 'Mission 2024'
BREAKING: Encounter between miscreant and UP in Mainpuri, miscreant injured by bullet from police
play icon1:26
BREAKING: Encounter between miscreant and UP in Mainpuri, miscreant injured by bullet from police
Delhi Police Offer Prayer At Hanuman Temple Before Removing It For Road Expansion
play icon1:31
Delhi Police Offer Prayer At Hanuman Temple Before Removing It For Road Expansion
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Mayawati came out in support of Uniform Civil Code
play icon1:35
Mayawati came out in support of Uniform Civil Code
Modi's guarantee of free treatment up to 5 lakhs
play icon2:3
Modi's guarantee of free treatment up to 5 lakhs
BJP's plan ready on 'Mission 2024'
play icon4:27
BJP's plan ready on 'Mission 2024'
BREAKING: Encounter between miscreant and UP in Mainpuri, miscreant injured by bullet from police
play icon1:26
BREAKING: Encounter between miscreant and UP in Mainpuri, miscreant injured by bullet from police
Delhi Police Offer Prayer At Hanuman Temple Before Removing It For Road Expansion
play icon1:31
Delhi Police Offer Prayer At Hanuman Temple Before Removing It For Road Expansion
delhi bhajanpura mandir demolished,Bhajanpura,bhajanpura news,mandir collapse,mosque collapse,Breaking News,भजनपुरा,illegal dargah and temple removed,bhajanpura delhi,bhajanpura chowk,illegal dargah demolished,Hanuman Temple,encroachment,Delhi News,हनुमान मंदिर,Hindi News,hanuman mandir bulldozer demolition,hanuman mandir delhi,bulldozer action on hanuman mandir,hanuman mandir bhajanpura,bhajnpura hanuman mandir,hanuman mandir live,live news,zee newslive,