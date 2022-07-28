Mc Donalds’ sends free food and a thoughtful note to man a hospital in Dubai: Here is why

McDonalds’ in UAE sent free food and a thoughtful note to one of their customers. The post went viral on social media with Mcdonalds' letter ‘Your order is on us. People applauded the gesture of the international food chain.

