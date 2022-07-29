MCD launches WhatsApp helpline number to deal with mosquito menace

With the possibility of a rise in dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases due to the monsoon, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has launched a WhatsApp helpline number, 7827505635, on which people can lodge complaints regarding mosquito menace

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 06:41 PM IST

