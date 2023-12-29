trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704120
MEA makes huge revelation on Hafiz Saeed Extradition

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
Ministry of External Affairs has made huge revelation related to Hafiz Saeed. MEA confirmed that India has made a demand from Pakistan for the extradition of most wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed. Further, Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Hafiz Saeed is wanted in connection with several terrorist incidents in India. A few weeks ago, India sent a request to Pakistan with necessary evidence and documents and demanded the handover of Hafiz Saeed.

