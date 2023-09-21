trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665371
MEA Press Conference On India Canada VISA: Indian Government's statement on Nijjar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
MEA Press Conference On India Canada: India is serious about the security of its diplomats. Under the Vienna Convention, the security of India's embassy and diplomats is the responsibility of the Government of Canada. Our expectation is that adequate arrangements should be made. Terrorists and criminals are being given safe haven in Canada. We want them to take action. Otherwise entrust us to the Government of Canada for action.
