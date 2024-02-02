trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716974
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Medha Shri Dahiya, India Head of Customer Success, Shares Insights on Interim Budget 2024

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 03:03 PM IST
Follow Us
Medha Shri Dahiya, India Head of Customer Success, applauds the confidence showcased in the concise interim budget speech. She highlights the government's commitment to youth and women, emphasizing equity for growth. Dahiya praises key initiatives like the substantial increase in capital expenditure and the establishment of a World Lacquer Fund for tech innovation. As a representative of Wilder, a troll-free social media platform, she expresses enthusiasm for the government's support for positive environments. Dahiya eagerly awaits the full budget presentation in July, optimistic about Bharat's growth story.

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal makes huge allegation on BJP
Play Icon2:17
Arvind Kejriwal makes huge allegation on BJP
Arvind Kejriwal's statement regarding Chandigarh mayor election
Play Icon9:3
Arvind Kejriwal's statement regarding Chandigarh mayor election
Big news regarding live in relationship
Play Icon4:24
Big news regarding live in relationship
Court pronounces big decision on Gyanvapi
Play Icon6:5
Court pronounces big decision on Gyanvapi
AMU involved in big ISIS Conspiracy to recruit Youth
Play Icon1:42
AMU involved in big ISIS Conspiracy to recruit Youth

Trending Videos

Arvind Kejriwal makes huge allegation on BJP
play icon2:17
Arvind Kejriwal makes huge allegation on BJP
Arvind Kejriwal's statement regarding Chandigarh mayor election
play icon9:3
Arvind Kejriwal's statement regarding Chandigarh mayor election
Big news regarding live in relationship
play icon4:24
Big news regarding live in relationship
Court pronounces big decision on Gyanvapi
play icon6:5
Court pronounces big decision on Gyanvapi
AMU involved in big ISIS Conspiracy to recruit Youth
play icon1:42
AMU involved in big ISIS Conspiracy to recruit Youth