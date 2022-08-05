Medical tourism: Affordable treatment revives medical tourism in India after coronavirus
Affordable treatment and good medical care have opened gates for patients from across the world to come to India once again and take advantage of the facilities after years of coronavirus lull. Medical tourism in the country is gaining momentum as the government lifted travel international restrictions after a gap of almost two years. How was the situation pre-pandemic?
