Meet 10-year-old Emma Lou, the designer of Commonwealth Games 2022 mascot

The mascot for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games is called Perry, it is a multi-coloured, jazzy bull with an athletic build, but something is more special about Perry's designer

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 01:10 AM IST

