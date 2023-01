videoDetails

Meet Captain Shiva Chauhan, the first woman officer operationally deployed in ‘Siachen’

| Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

It was a proud moment for the Indian Army when Captain Shiva Chauhan got officially inducted at the World’s highest battlefield Siachen on January 02. Captain Shiva Chauhan, who is from Rajasthan, is also a Bengal Sapper Officer. She became the first woman officer to get deployed at the highest battlefield after training at Siachen Battle School along with other personnel.