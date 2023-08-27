trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654409
Meet Humanoid Robot Vyommitra, A Robot To Take Space Flight On Gaganyaan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, what's next in ISRO's bucket list. The space agency has many missions on its to-do list including Aditya L-1. The country's first human spaceflight mission – Gaganyaan, will be a three-phased mission. 'Vyommitra' is ISRO's half-humanoid robot that will be sent to space in Gaganyaan.
