Meet "Ronaldo" and "Beckham," India's cycling team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games | Zee English News

Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham, two cyclists from India, will travel with Indian athletes en route to Birmingham for Commonwealth Games 2022. The two will compete in the cycling events in the global event.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

