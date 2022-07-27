NewsVideos

35 y.o. Shyja from Kerala is breaking gender stereotypes in a unique way. She is sporting a lustrous moustache with pride, while facial hair in a woman is traditionally considered undesirable. See how she copes with criticsm

Jul 27, 2022
