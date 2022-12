videoDetails

Meet U.S. city’s new Mayor Jaylen Smith who is just 18 years old

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

Jaylen Smith, an 18-year-old college freshman, is now the youngest mayor in the history of the United States after defeating his opponent for the position in a small town of Arkansas state. Meet U.S. city’s new Mayor Jaylen Smith who is just 18 years old