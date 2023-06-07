NewsVideos
videoDetails

Meet zPod, India's 'first autonomous car' unveiled in Bengaluru

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Artificial intelligence is pushing the limits of high-tech innovation. Minus Zero, an AI startup, has unveiled the country's first self-driven car - "zPod". Minus Zero is an Indian startup headquartered in Bengaluru.

All Videos

BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait demands WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest
1:5
BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait demands WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest
1:23
"Govt woke up after so many days, solution must come out": Mahavir Phogat on wrestlers protest
MP government to seek Indian Army's help to rescue Srishti from Borewell
3:26
 MP government to seek Indian Army's help to rescue Srishti from Borewell
Congress party holds press conference in support of wrestlers
1:2
Congress party holds press conference in support of wrestlers
IIT Roorkee submits accident report in Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse case
1:58
IIT Roorkee submits accident report in Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse case

Trending Videos

1:5
BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait demands WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest
1:23
"Govt woke up after so many days, solution must come out": Mahavir Phogat on wrestlers protest
3:26
MP government to seek Indian Army's help to rescue Srishti from Borewell
1:2
Congress party holds press conference in support of wrestlers
1:58
IIT Roorkee submits accident report in Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse case