Meeting begins over seat sharing in Maharashtra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Amidst suspense over seat sharing, meeting on seat sharing has started in Maharashtra. As per latest reports, Sharad Pawar and Balasaheb Thorat are present in this meeting. The final formula of seat sharing can be discussed during the meet.

Chiraj Paswan makes huge remark on Lok Sabha Election
Chiraj Paswan makes huge remark on Lok Sabha Election
BJP and AAP protesting in large numbers over Arvind Kejriwal arrest
BJP and AAP protesting in large numbers over Arvind Kejriwal arrest
Himachal BJP announces names of candidates
Himachal BJP announces names of candidates
Viral Video: Argument Ensues Between Filmmaker Rohan Jain And Girl's Family Over Water Balloon Issue
Viral Video: Argument Ensues Between Filmmaker Rohan Jain And Girl's Family Over Water Balloon Issue
Viral Video: Aggressive Fight Erupts Between Parking Ticket Collector And Couple Over 10 Rupee Parking Charges
Viral Video: Aggressive Fight Erupts Between Parking Ticket Collector And Couple Over 10 Rupee Parking Charges

