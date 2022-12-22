videoDetails

Meeting over Arunachal-Assam border dispute held in Guwahati, both sides exhibit ‘cooperation’

| Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 03:25 PM IST

A meeting over the inter-state border issue between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam was held in Guwahati on December 21. The meeting was held between the regional committees of both states. Hinting towards the success of the meeting, both sides appreciated the cooperation over the issue. Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also credited ‘political will’ as the reason behind the cooperation and the need to resolve the issue.