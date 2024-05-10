Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2748202
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mehbooba Mufti makes huge accusation on BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 10, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Mehbooba Mufti makes huge accusation on BJP. Mehbooba Mufti said, 'BJP wants to create conflict between Hindus and Muslims'.

All Videos

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to ED over K Kavita
Play Icon03:16
Delhi High Court Issues Notice to ED over K Kavita
Congress leader Mani Shankar's big statement on Pakistan
Play Icon01:06
Congress leader Mani Shankar's big statement on Pakistan
Video Of Mother Bear Helping Cubs Cross Road Goes Viral
Play Icon00:45
Video Of Mother Bear Helping Cubs Cross Road Goes Viral
PoK protests against Pakistan Army in PoK
Play Icon04:36
PoK protests against Pakistan Army in PoK
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Eknath Shinde
Play Icon09:34
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Eknath Shinde

Trending Videos

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to ED over K Kavita
play icon3:16
Delhi High Court Issues Notice to ED over K Kavita
Congress leader Mani Shankar's big statement on Pakistan
play icon1:6
Congress leader Mani Shankar's big statement on Pakistan
Video Of Mother Bear Helping Cubs Cross Road Goes Viral
play icon0:45
Video Of Mother Bear Helping Cubs Cross Road Goes Viral
PoK protests against Pakistan Army in PoK
play icon4:36
PoK protests against Pakistan Army in PoK
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Eknath Shinde
play icon9:34
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Eknath Shinde