Mehbooba Mufti on CAA: Mehbooba Mufti spoke on CAA, see what she said?

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's statement has come on CAA law. Attacking the Central Government, he said that the CAA law has been brought to instigate Muslims. PDP Chief said that the intention of the Central Government is to create division between Hindus and Muslims.

