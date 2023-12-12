trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697944
Mehbooba Mufti's statement after SC's decision on Article 370

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
The Supreme Court has accepted that the decision to abolish Article 370 was right. Yes, the court has also directed that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir should be restored and elections should be held there soon. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti's big statement on 370 decision has come out
