trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662914
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mehbooba's reaction on Anantnag attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
Anantnag Encounter Update: Unless revenge for the sacrifice of Colonel Manpreet, Major Ashish and DSP Humayun Bhatt is taken from the terrorists, those mothers will not find peace in their hearts. Meanwhile, Mehbooba gave this reaction on Anantnag attack!
Follow Us

All Videos

Anantnag Encounter Update: Israeli drone starts bombing in Anantnag!
play icon4:18
Anantnag Encounter Update: Israeli drone starts bombing in Anantnag!
Four Dead, Five Injured After Lift Collapsed In Under Construction Building In Noida
play icon1:18
Four Dead, Five Injured After Lift Collapsed In Under Construction Building In Noida
Anantnag Encounter Update: Terrorists have Chinese weapons
play icon1:16
Anantnag Encounter Update: Terrorists have Chinese weapons
Deepak Chaurasia scolds Pakistani guest - You are terrorist number-1
play icon7:7
Deepak Chaurasia scolds Pakistani guest - You are terrorist number-1
Dressed in Army Uniform, Col Manpreet Singh’s Son Emotional Goodbye To Braveheart Father
play icon3:10
Dressed in Army Uniform, Col Manpreet Singh’s Son Emotional Goodbye To Braveheart Father

Trending Videos

Anantnag Encounter Update: Israeli drone starts bombing in Anantnag!
play icon4:18
Anantnag Encounter Update: Israeli drone starts bombing in Anantnag!
Four Dead, Five Injured After Lift Collapsed In Under Construction Building In Noida
play icon1:18
Four Dead, Five Injured After Lift Collapsed In Under Construction Building In Noida
Anantnag Encounter Update: Terrorists have Chinese weapons
play icon1:16
Anantnag Encounter Update: Terrorists have Chinese weapons
Deepak Chaurasia scolds Pakistani guest - You are terrorist number-1
play icon7:7
Deepak Chaurasia scolds Pakistani guest - You are terrorist number-1
Dressed in Army Uniform, Col Manpreet Singh’s Son Emotional Goodbye To Braveheart Father
play icon3:10
Dressed in Army Uniform, Col Manpreet Singh’s Son Emotional Goodbye To Braveheart Father
Anantnag Encounter Indian Army Big Operation,anantnag news today live,anantnag encounter update,anantnag encounter update today,anantnag encounter live,encounter in anantnag today,jammu kashmir encounter today,2 terrorists killed in anantnag encounter,encounter in jammu and kashmir,jammu kashmir encounter,Kashmir encounter,Indian Army,Anantnag,Indian Army Drone Operation,Drone Operation,Colonel Manpreet Singh,dsp humayan bhat,major ashish d,Jammu Kashmir,