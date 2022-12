Melinda Gates hails for India’s digital payment structure in her visit to India

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 03:07 PM IST

Philanthropist and co-chair of Gates Foundation Melinda Gates on Wednesday visited Garhi village in New Delhi and interacted with elderly women and other residents there. Taking to Twitter, Gates Foundation India shared a video of the 58-year-old chitchatting with India Post Payments Bank customers and elderly women pensioners. Melinda Gates hails for India’s digital payment structure in her visit to India