Men's cricket team won gold in Asian Games

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 07:36 PM IST
Asian Games 2023: Indian men's cricket team has won the gold medal in the Asian Games. India had a match against Afghanistan in the final, but it could not be completed due to rain. Let us tell you that India got this gold medal because of its better records. With this the number of medals increased to 107.
