Meta Introduces "MusicGen," A ChatGPT-like AI for Songs

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:27 AM IST
For users who want to turn text and melody into audio, Meta has unveiled a brand-new AI-driven music generator called MusicGen. The business has also released the code and models for reproducibility, open research, and the music scene.

