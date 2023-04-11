videoDetails

Meta Launches ‘Take It Down’ Tool To Remove Explicit Images From Facebook and Instagram

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 08:20 PM IST

Meta Launches 'Take It Down' Tool To Remove Explicit Images From Facebook and Instagram Social media giant Meta has introduced a new tool in India called 'Take It Down', which uses unique digital fingerprints to remove intimate and non-consensual images of minors. The tool will be available in Hindi this year and soon in other Indian languages for users across its social media platforms.