trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650279
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Meteorological Department issued a warning..267 houses destroyed..loss of more than 31 crores

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 06:56 AM IST
The Meteorological Department issued a warning amid the disaster in Himachal... Heavy rains are expected all over India.. Alert issued in different areas of Uttarakhand-UP. Danger looming over the building of Jal Shakti Department in Mandi.. All 100 Big cracks in the rooms... Heavy damage due to landslide in Mandi... 267 houses destroyed so far... 86 water projects disrupted... Loss of more than 31 crores... Movement due to highway closure in Himachal Affected... In Kullu, only ten liters of petrol and diesel will be available for a few days...

All Videos

Strong tremors of earthquake in Columbia
play icon2:35
Strong tremors of earthquake in Columbia
DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan's 'LANDING PLAN DECODED'!
play icon16:35
DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan's 'LANDING PLAN DECODED'!
DNA: Make an anti-India statement in Pakistan, become a minister!
play icon5:8
DNA: Make an anti-India statement in Pakistan, become a minister!
DNA: Escape from the restaurant's black box, 'exposed report' on the foodwale black box
play icon10:20
DNA: Escape from the restaurant's black box, 'exposed report' on the foodwale black box
DNA: Indian couple conquered 'Mount Elbrus', hoisted tricolor on Europe's highest peak
play icon1:19
DNA: Indian couple conquered 'Mount Elbrus', hoisted tricolor on Europe's highest peak

Trending Videos

Strong tremors of earthquake in Columbia
play icon2:35
Strong tremors of earthquake in Columbia
DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan's 'LANDING PLAN DECODED'!
play icon16:35
DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan's 'LANDING PLAN DECODED'!
DNA: Make an anti-India statement in Pakistan, become a minister!
play icon5:8
DNA: Make an anti-India statement in Pakistan, become a minister!
DNA: Escape from the restaurant's black box, 'exposed report' on the foodwale black box
play icon10:20
DNA: Escape from the restaurant's black box, 'exposed report' on the foodwale black box
DNA: Indian couple conquered 'Mount Elbrus', hoisted tricolor on Europe's highest peak
play icon1:19
DNA: Indian couple conquered 'Mount Elbrus', hoisted tricolor on Europe's highest peak
flood in himachal pradesh,Himachal Pradesh,Himachal Pradesh flood,Himachal Pradesh floods,Himachal Pradesh news,floods in himachal pradesh,Himachal floods,himachal flood,flood in himachal,Himachal Pradesh landslide,himachal flood news,landslide in Himachal Pradesh,himachal news,flash floods in himachal pradesh,Himachal Pradesh rain,Himachal Pradesh rains,heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh,Himachal rain,Himachal Pradesh weather,himachal flood news today,