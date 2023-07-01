trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629339
Mexican Mayor Weds Alligator Bride To Secure Abundance

Jul 01, 2023
A small-town Mexican mayor married his alligator bride on Friday (June 30) in a colorful ceremony as traditional music rang out and revelers danced while imploring the indigenous leader to seal the nuptials with a kiss.
