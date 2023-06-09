NewsVideos
MHA to hold important meeting on security of Jammu-Kashmir

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Security: Today there is an important meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the security of Jammu and Kashmir. This meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the Home Secretary at 10:30 am. Know in detail who will be included in this report?

