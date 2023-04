videoDetails

MI vs RR: 1000th match of IPL in Wankhede today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

At present the 16th season of IPL is being played. Today the 1000th match of IPL is to be played in Wankhede. Today's match will be between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.