Microsoft Outage or Cyber ​​Attack?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 05:12 PM IST

Microsoft Server Down: Air traffic has been affected worldwide due to a glitch in Microsoft's cloud service. After this, there is a problem in flight movement. Flights of many airline companies have been canceled due to malfunction in cloud system. Many planes had to be stopped on the ground before taking off. Amidst all this, advisories have been issued for passengers by Akasa Air, IndiGo and SpiceJet airlines. Is Microsoft's server down due to cyber attack?