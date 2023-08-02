trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643794
Microsoft Teams Introduces Spatial Audio Feature For Desktop Users

Aug 02, 2023
To enhance communication and lessen meeting fatigue, Microsoft launched spatial audio for Teams. By physically isolating the sounds of individual meeting participants, spatial audio attempts to simulate an in-person conversation and create a more comfortable listening environment.

