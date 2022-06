Microsoft to end Windows 8.1 in January 2023

After January 10, 2023, Microsoft will no longer release security updates for Windows 8.1, and customers are recommended to upgrade to Windows 11 for a safer experience.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 12:20 AM IST

