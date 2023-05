videoDetails

MiG Crash In Rajasthan: Announcement of compensation of 5 lakhs for relatives of deceased

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

MiG plane has crashed in Hanumangarhi, Rajasthan. The pilot has survived safely in this accident. But many villagers have died. In view of this, the administration has announced Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.