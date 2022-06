Migrant labourers unclaimed bicycles auctioned for Rs 21 lakh in UP' Saharanpur: How and Why?

The district administration of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday auctioned 5,400 bicycles which migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had left here while rushing home from their places of work in Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during Covid-induced lockdown over two years ago.