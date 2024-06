videoDetails

Milk price increased by Rs 2 in UP

| Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

Big news is coming out about the prices of Parag milk in Uttar Pradesh. It is being told that the price of Parag milk has increased by 2 rupees. Earlier this month, Mother Dairy and Amul had also increased the prices of milk. Now the price of Parag milk has become 68 rupees instead of 66.