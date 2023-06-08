NewsVideos
Mira Road Case accused cooked dead body in cooker and fed it to dogs, says sources

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
Mira Road Case: There has been a big disclosure in the case of the murder case in the society of Meera Road area of ​​Maharashtra. Police investigation has revealed that the accused cooked the woman's body into pieces in a cooker and fed it to the dogs. The woman and the accused lived in the living room.

