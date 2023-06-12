NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Mirchi Gang' looted 20 kg of silver in Mathura, bike riding miscreants threw red chillies in their eyes

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
Mathura Mirchi Gang: A shocking case has come to light in Mathura, UP. Bike-riding miscreants looted 20 kg of silver by throwing chillies in the eyes of a young man riding a scooty. Know what is the whole matter in this report.

All Videos

Dev Diwali in Kashi, Ganga Darshan of G-20 Delegates from Cruise
3:0
Dev Diwali in Kashi, Ganga Darshan of G-20 Delegates from Cruise
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's statement regarding Asian Games, 'players will be selected soon'
5:45
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's statement regarding Asian Games, 'players will be selected soon'
Pakistani drone recovered by BSF in Amritsar, found in broken condition in field
0:41
Pakistani drone recovered by BSF in Amritsar, found in broken condition in field
Big action against former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh
1:1
Big action against former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh
Gusty winds, high tide hits Mumbai coast as cyclone Biparjoy intensifies
1:50
Gusty winds, high tide hits Mumbai coast as cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

Trending Videos

3:0
Dev Diwali in Kashi, Ganga Darshan of G-20 Delegates from Cruise
5:45
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's statement regarding Asian Games, 'players will be selected soon'
0:41
Pakistani drone recovered by BSF in Amritsar, found in broken condition in field
1:1
Big action against former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh
1:50
Gusty winds, high tide hits Mumbai coast as cyclone Biparjoy intensifies
mathura mirchi gang loot,mathura gangster,mathura gangster loot,mathura gangster loot case,mathura crime news,mathura crime news today,mathura ke top gangster,silver loot,Mathura,Mathura News,Mathura police,mathura latest news,Mathura encounter,gangster manoj mathura,Gangster,mathura neews,gangsters,mathura news today,crime in mathura,mathura news live today,mathura crime news update,mathura news latest,real gangster,Zee News,Hindi News,Top news,