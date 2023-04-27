हिन्दी
News
Videos
Misbehavior with a Muslim girl in Sambhajinagar
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 27, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
A case of misbehavior with a Muslim girl has come to light in Sambhajinagar. The girl had come to hang out with the Hindu boy. Police has taken some people into custody.
