Miscreants allegedly attack & vandalize petrol pump employees in Ludhiana

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
A group of men allegedly vandalised a petrol pump and attacked its employees in Punjab's Ludhiana on June 27, in the CCTV footage people were seen using rods on the victims.

