videoDetails

Miscreants carrying out incidents like stone pelting and arson in different areas in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

The picture of communal tension and riots happening in different districts of Bihar for the last three days is coming to the fore. The ruckus that has been going on for the last three days has not calmed down yet. The riot and uproar that started late Thursday night in Sasaram is still going on. Miscreants are carrying out incidents like stone pelting and arson in different areas.